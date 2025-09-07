GECF reports 12% surge in global LNG shipments in Jul. 2025
Global liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports reached 36.55 million tonnes (Mt) in July 2025, marking a 12% year-on-year increase and setting a record high for the month, according to the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF).
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy