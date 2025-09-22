Azerbaijan, Romania discuss Middle Corridor and green energy co-op at UNGA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Romanian Foreign Minister Oana Toiu on the sidelines of the 80th UN General Assembly to discuss deepening strategic ties between the two countries, Trend reports.

The ministers emphasized the need to expand economic and trade cooperation, highlighting opportunities in energy security, economic diversification, education, agriculture, and tourism.

They also discussed joint green energy projects and the strategic advantages of strengthening collaboration through the Middle Corridor initiative.

Bayramov also briefed his Romanian counterpart on post-conflict developments in the region and the ongoing normalization process with Armenia.