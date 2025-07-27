Tajikistan puts industry in spotlight with new operational data
Tajikistan continued to expand its industrial sector in the first half of 2025, with thousands of enterprises operating nationwide and production output showing notable growth. The manufacturing and mining industries played a key role, supported by increased activity across all major regions.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy