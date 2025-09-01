Trend News Agency plays key role in shaping int'l perception of Azerbaijan and wider region - EANA SecGen

On September 1, 2025, Trend News Agency celebrates an important milestone - its 30th anniversary. Over three decades, Trend has grown from a small editorial office into one of the region’s leading and most respected multilingual agencies, covering key events in the South Caucasus, Central Asia, and the Caspian region. Thanks to the professionalism and dedication of its team, the agency has earned recognition from politicians, diplomats, and business leaders around the world. Looking ahead, Trend aims to expand further into European and Asian media markets. Platforms have already been established in Türkiye and across Europe, providing a foundation for the agency to compete with media outlets in these regions.

Secretary General of the European Alliance of News Agencies (EANA) Alexandru Giboi shared his impressions of cooperation with the agency and Trend’s activities.

"Since its founding 30 years ago, Trend has succeeded to become a trusted source of news from Azerbaijan to the world, serving audiences with professionalism and dedication," he said.

According to Giboi, over its 30 years of operation, Trend News Agency has made a significant contribution to shaping the understanding of the country and the wider region as a whole.

"On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Trend News Agency, I extend my warmest congratulations to the entire team. A special mention to Ilgar Huseynov, Director of Trend News Agency, for his relentless push for professionalism that has taken the news agency among the top positions in Azerbaijani media. May the next decades bring continued success, innovation, and recognition to Trend as it strengthens its role in the local and in the international media landscape," the EANA secretary general concluded.