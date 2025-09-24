President Ilham Aliyev meets with Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Global Infrastructure Partners in New York (PHOTO)

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24. On September 24, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held a meeting in New York with Adebayo Ogunlesi, Founding Partner, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of Global Infrastructure Partners, a global infrastructure investment management company, Trend reports.

The meeting focused on international partnership opportunities in the infrastructure sector and the role of joint investments in expanding regional economic ties.

President Ilham Aliyev highlighted the successful partnership established since 2024 between the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Global Infrastructure Partners, particularly noting the joint investment in Italo, Italy’s leading high-speed rail operator, as an example of effective cooperation. The head of state also emphasized that the company’s expertise in areas such as airport management, energy transition, and artificial intelligence infrastructure opens significant opportunities for future collaboration.

Adebayo Ogunlesi underscored that Azerbaijan’s strategic geographical location and sustainable development priorities create important opportunities for long-term investments in infrastructure. He expressed his company’s interest in deepening cooperation with Azerbaijan in the fields of energy transition, transportation, and digital infrastructure.

Global Infrastructure Partners was founded in 2006 in the United States. The company currently manages assets worth approximately $170 billion and operates offices in New York, London, Singapore, Sydney, and other global financial centers. A renewable energy company under Global Infrastructure Partners’ control is among the leading firms in this sector in the United States.