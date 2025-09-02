Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Society

Azerbaijan to establish state border checkpoint at nation's Lachin Airport

Society Materials 2 September 2025 17:11 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan to establish state border checkpoint at nation's Lachin Airport
Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Follow Trend on

Alish Abdulla
Alish Abdulla
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 2.​ The state border checkpoint will be established at Lachin International Airport (Lachin district, Gorchu village) in Azerbaijan, expanding the number of border checkpoints and the list of their locations, Trend reports.

The relevant decree was signed by country's Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

According to the document, the checkpoint was added to the aforementioned list.

The grand opening ceremony of Lachin International Airport took place on May 28, 2025, with the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, and President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, in attendance.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more