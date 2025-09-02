BiH cadets among top 20 at Turkish Military Academy (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 2. Deputy Chief of the General Staff for Resources, Major General Mirsad Ahmić, attended the graduation ceremony of the Military Academy for 14 members of the Ministry of Defence of Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) in the Republic of Türkiye, Trend reports.

This graduation marked the culmination of several years of intensive education, training, and professional development, during which the participants acquired the knowledge and skills necessary to carry out responsible duties within the defence system.

The formal officer graduation ceremony was held in Ankara on August 30, 2025, at the Land Forces Military Academy of the National Defence University of Turkey, attended by senior state and military officials, families, and friends.

Upon completion of the Military Academy, 14 personnel from Bosnia and Herzegovina were commissioned as second lieutenants and will begin their professional officer careers in the Armed Forces of BiH.

This achievement represents not only personal dedication and perseverance but also a contribution to strengthening the country’s security system. General Ahmić had the honor of presenting diplomas to two BiH Armed Forces members, Harun Bašić and Faris Avdanović, who achieved above-average results during their education and ranked among the top 20 cadets out of 1,405 graduates at the academy.

The BiH Ministry of Defence and Armed Forces delegation attending the ceremony included: Brigadier Muhamed Dautović from the Minister of Defence’s Cabinet, Brigadier Izudin Muharemović, Military Attaché of the BiH Armed Forces in Ankara, and Colonel Hajrudin Klepić, Executive Officer to the Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the BiH Armed Forces.