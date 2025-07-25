Azerbaijani oil's valuation scales up

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25.​ The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis at Italy’s Augusta port grew by $1.22, or 1.76 percent, to $70.41 per barrel on July 24, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the price of Azeri Light on an FOB basis rose by $1.26, or 1.86 percent, to $69.16 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the price of URALS crude increased by $1.45, or 2.55 percent, to $58.39 per barrel.

Brent Dated crude, produced in the North Sea, also saw a growth of $1.1, or 1.58 percent, bringing the price up to $70.8 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s state budget for 2025 is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.

