Azerbaijan sees uptick in instant payment transactions in July 2025
In July 2025, transactions through Azerbaijan’s Instant Payment System (AÖS) exceeded 243 million manat ($143 million), with over 766,000 operations recorded nationwide. Compared to July 2024, the volume more than doubled and the number of operations jumped nearly twelvefold.
