Izmir hosts 4th Azerbaijan-Türkiye Energy Forum (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4.​ The IV Azerbaijan–Türkiye Energy Forum was held in Izmir under the co-chairmanship of Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov and Türkiye’s Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar, Trend reports.

The forum highlighted the strategic energy partnership between the two countries and its contribution to regional stability and international energy security.

Speaking at the opening, Shahbazov emphasized that Azerbaijan and Türkiye are not only long-term partners in energy but also strategic allies shaping the geoeconomic landscape of the region. He added that the “One Nation - Two States" policy, implemented by the heads of state with mutual trust, has elevated Azerbaijan–Türkiye relations to an unprecedented level, driving all energy projects.

He noted that over 120 billion cubic meters of gas have been exported from Azerbaijan to Türkiye, including more than 35 billion through the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP), and over 50 billion to Europe. In the first eight months of this year, 6.6 billion cubic meters were delivered to Türkiye and 8.3 billion to European countries. Strategic cooperation also enabled rapid gas delivery to Syria, totaling 60 million cubic meters.

“Energy cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye has entered a new phase, strengthening our long-term partnership in oil, gas, and renewable energy, while boosting our regional and global positions amid changing geopolitical realities. Major initiatives, including the Iğdır–Nakhchivan pipeline, TPAO’s involvement in the Shafag-Asiman project, gas deliveries to Syria, green energy interconnectors, and agreements on the Zangazur Corridor, also referred to as the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP),” Shahbazov said.

The Zangezur Corridor was described as a strategic route for transporting hydrocarbons and green energy from the Caspian and Central Asia to international markets via Nakhchivan and Türkiye. It will connect mainland Azerbaijan with Nakhchivan, strengthening energy and communication ties with Türkiye and other Turkic states, positioning both countries as key nodes of the Middle Corridor. Accelerating electricity grid links between Nakhchivan and Türkiye was also emphasized.

Discussions also covered the Azerbaijan–Georgia–Türkiye–Bulgaria interconnector as a route for exporting and transmitting green energy alongside Nakhchivan and Zangazur. Shahbazov mentioned Turkish projects in Kalbajar and Lachin, including four small hydropower plants totaling 13 MW and a 240 MW wind power plant in Kalbajar.

The forum, covering hydrocarbons, mining, renewable energy, and energy regulation, reinforced the Azerbaijan–Türkiye energy alliance as a guarantor of long-term energy security.

Bayraktar highlighted that Türkiye and Azerbaijan, with their geostrategic locations, natural resources, and infrastructure, play complementary roles and significantly contribute to regional and global energy security.

Mukhtar Babayev, Azerbaijan’s Presidential Representative for Climate and COP29 President, also addressed the forum, highlighting bilateral cooperation on energy transition and support for COP29 initiatives.

Working groups presented reports on hydrocarbons and petrochemicals, electricity markets, distribution and transmission, regulation, energy efficiency, and mining. A roundtable with energy companies led to agreements on strengthening energy security, continuing cooperation in regional and global energy organizations, implementing bilateral and multilateral electricity projects, and supporting energy and mining investments in Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and third countries.

The forum concluded with the signing of the protocol of the Fourth Azerbaijan–Türkiye Energy Forum.

