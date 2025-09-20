Kazakhstan’s Turkestan paves way for cutting-edge energy overhaul by 2029

Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Lithuania

The Turkestan region is actively implementing Kazakhstan's National Project to modernize its energy and utilities sector, with over 60 billion tenge ($108 million) planned for investment by 2029. Currently, investments exceed 6.9 billion tenge ($12.42 million), supporting projects like new power lines, network reconstruction, and advanced technologies.

