Turkmenistan and Türkiye joining forces to light up electric power sector

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, November 3. As part of his working visit to the Balkan region, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov met with Ahmet Çalık, Chairman of the Board of Governors of Çalık Holding Group of Companies, and discussed ongoing and prospective cooperation in the electric power sector, Trend reports.

During the meeting, particular attention was paid to joint projects in the field of electric power generation and transmission. President Berdimuhamedov noted that Turkmenistan attaches strategic importance to strengthening its energy infrastructure and expanding electricity exports to neighboring countries.

President Berdimuhamedov highlighted the construction of a combined-cycle power plant on the Turkmen coast of the Caspian Sea as one of the key projects currently being implemented with the participation of Turkish specialists. Once operational, the plant will not only meet domestic demand but also enable the export of electricity across the Caspian Sea to the Republic of Türkiye and other countries in the region.

Ahmet Çalık emphasized that energy cooperation remains one of the central areas of Turkmen-Turkish partnership. He expressed his company’s readiness to continue supporting Turkmenistan’s efforts to modernize its energy system through advanced technologies and efficient engineering solutions.

President Berdimuhamedov expressed confidence that Çalık Holding will continue to successfully implement major national projects in the country’s power industry, helping strengthen Turkmenistan’s position as an important electricity exporter in the region.

To note, the bilateral trade turnover between the two nations achieved a substantial $2.2 billion in 2024, with Türkiye strategically targeting an ambitious escalation to $5 billion, effectively aiming to amplify this economic engagement more than twofold.

