Georgian companies to showcase products at China Int'l Import Expo

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. Georgia has been granted the status of special guest at the 2025 China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, underscoring the country’s growing economic and trade partnership with China, the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia announced, Trend reports.

Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Irakli Nadareishvili said that this recognition will make Georgia’s entrepreneurship, investment environment, and tourism sector even more visible on the global stage.

“As part of our special status, Georgian companies will showcase the country’s cultural, culinary, and folklore traditions, alongside other key sectors,” Nadareishvili noted, adding that Georgia will be represented by three pavilions - National, Entrepreneurial, and Product.

The CIIE, now in its seventh edition, serves as a major platform for international trade cooperation. This year, more than 40 Georgian entrepreneurs will participate, using the event to expand export opportunities and attract new partnerships.

The Georgian delegation, led by Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, includes several senior officials, among them Minister of Economy Mariam Kvrivishvili, Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili, and Finance Minister Lasha Khutsishvili. High-level meetings are scheduled with Chinese officials, including Premier Li Qiang, along with the signing of bilateral agreements aimed at deepening economic, trade, and humanitarian cooperation.

During the visit, Minister Kvrivishvili will sign several memorandums of understanding with China’s Civil Aviation Administration, Ministry of Commerce, and National Development and Reform Commission.