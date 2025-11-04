Uzbekistan, Qatar reveal accelerating growth in economic cooperation

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 4. Trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Qatar has increased by 45 percent since the beginning of this year, Trend reports, citing the Uzbek president's office.

This was announced during President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s working visit to Doha, where he held talks with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

The meeting focused on strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries and expanding practical cooperation across multiple sectors. The sides expressed satisfaction with the growing dialogue and active exchanges at various levels. Major investment projects involving leading Qatari companies are currently underway, alongside progress in inter-parliamentary and cultural-humanitarian cooperation.

Special attention was paid to pushing the envelope on joint initiatives in green energy, transport, geology, textiles, tourism, infrastructure development, and other key areas on the radar.

The parties also exchanged views on pressing issues on the regional and international agenda.

