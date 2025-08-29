Azerbaijani oil shrinks in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 29. In Italy’s Augusta port, the price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis fell by $0.3, or 0.43 percent, from the previous level to $69.31 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.
At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the price of Azeri Light crude on an FOB basis decreased by $0.29, or 0.42 percent, to $67.81 per barrel.
Meanwhile, the price of Urals crude oil rose by $0.31, or 0.55 percent, to $56.22 per barrel.
The price of North Sea Dated Brent crude increased by $0.18, or 0.27 percent, to $67.45 per barrel.
Azerbaijan’s state budget for 2025 is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.