Azerbaijani oil shrinks in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 29.​ In Italy’s Augusta port, the price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis fell by $0.3, or 0.43 percent, from the previous level to $69.31 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the price of Azeri Light crude on an FOB basis decreased by $0.29, or 0.42 percent, to $67.81 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the price of Urals crude oil rose by $0.31, or 0.55 percent, to $56.22 per barrel.

The price of North Sea Dated Brent crude increased by $0.18, or 0.27 percent, to $67.45 per barrel.