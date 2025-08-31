Kazakhstan's Visa card market shrinks by August 2025
As of August 1, 2025, Visa International cards in circulation in Kazakhstan totaled 38.37 million, down slightly from 39.03 million the previous year. The number of Visa debit cards grew from 35.26 million to 35.36 million, while credit cards decreased from 659,000 to 648,000.
