Asman Airlines in Kyrgyzstan takes on its third aircraft

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 2. Kyrgyzstan’s state-owned Asman Airlines has received its third Dash 8 Q400 aircraft, Head of the Information Policy Service of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan Dairbek Orunbekov said on social media, Trend reports.

“The expansion of the fleet and renewal of aircraft is being implemented within the framework of efforts to develop air transportation in the country. Special attention is being paid not only to the purchase of passenger aircraft but also to the provision of service helicopters and the development of regional airports,” Orunbekov noted.

He mentioned that these measures are seen as one of the top priorities laid out by President Sadyr Zhaparov and are geared towards breathing new life into Kyrgyzstan’s aviation sector.

A comprehensive acquisition strategy anticipates the procurement of four aircraft for Asman Airlines. The inaugural Dash 8 Q400 was deployed to Kyrgyzstan in September 2024, with the subsequent unit arriving in October.

