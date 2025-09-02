Kyrgyzstan to digitize re-registration process for individual entrepreneurs

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 2. Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev announced the launch of a new reform under the Government Accelerators program aimed at simplifying the re-registration process for individual entrepreneurs, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz government.

Kasymaliev stressed that current bureaucratic procedures related to changing a legal address, tax regime, details, or business activity create serious obstacles for entrepreneurs.

“Today, business owners are forced to visit tax authorities several times, spend hours in queues, and collect paper documents. This takes away significant time and resources that could otherwise be directed towards business development,” he said.

The reform envisions moving the entire process online through the Taxpayer’s Cabinet platform, enabling entrepreneurs to submit applications, attach documents, and complete re-registration within one day. According to Kasymaliev, this will cut the procedure down to a mere 5–10 minutes, take the wind out of the sails of tax office visits, and boost the efficiency of public services.

He noted that the Cabinet of Ministers attaches great importance to creating a favorable business climate and instructed relevant agencies to ensure the successful implementation of the reform within 100 days.

