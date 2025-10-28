SCO Interior Ministers' 4th meeting reaches consensus and adopts Tehran Declaration

The meeting, held at the Summit Conference Hall in Tehran, brought together interior ministers and senior officials from Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Türkiye, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, with guest delegates from Oman and Iraq. The event was also attended by Dr. Asad M. Khan, the Secretary-General of ECO.

In his opening speech, Iranian President H.E. Mr. Masoud Pezeshkian emphasized the urgency of strengthening infrastructure and security mechanisms across the region, underlining the role of Interior Ministries as vital pillars of stability. He called for greater coordination to combat shared security challenges, including terrorism, drug trafficking, and illegal migration.

The Tehran Declaration, adopted at the close of the meeting, sets out a comprehensive framework for collaboration in addressing these common threats. The agenda of the meeting included enhanced cross-border police cooperation, capacity-building initiatives, collective action on terrorism, and regularized engagement to ensure ongoing dialogue.

Meanwhile, Eskandar Momeni, Iran's Interior Minister, emphasized that while significant progress has been made in the region’s security cooperation, the Tehran Declaration sets out a roadmap for more effective, actionable steps in tackling emerging challenges. He highlighted the need for timely and efficient exchanges of information and the upgrading of international police cooperation mechanisms.