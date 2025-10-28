SCO Interior Ministers' 4th meeting reaches consensus and adopts Tehran Declaration

The meeting, held at the Summit Conference Hall in Tehran,
brought together interior ministers and senior officials from
Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan,
Tajikistan, Türkiye, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, with guest
delegates from Oman and Iraq. The event was also attended by Dr.
Asad M. Khan, the Secretary-General of ECO.
In his opening speech, Iranian President H.E. Mr. Masoud
Pezeshkian emphasized the urgency of strengthening infrastructure
and security mechanisms across the region, underlining the role of
Interior Ministries as vital pillars of stability. He called for
greater coordination to combat shared security challenges,
including terrorism, drug trafficking, and illegal migration.
The Tehran Declaration, adopted at the close of the meeting,
sets out a comprehensive framework for collaboration in addressing
these common threats. The agenda of the meeting included enhanced
cross-border police cooperation, capacity-building initiatives,
collective action on terrorism, and regularized engagement to
ensure ongoing dialogue.
Meanwhile, Eskandar Momeni, Iran's Interior Minister, emphasized
that while significant progress has been made in the region’s
security cooperation, the Tehran Declaration sets out a roadmap for
more effective, actionable steps in tackling emerging challenges.
He highlighted the need for timely and efficient exchanges of
information and the upgrading of international police cooperation
mechanisms.