KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, July 19. Support for African countries with respect to the climate change is one of the priorities on our agenda, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at a meeting with participants of the 3rd Shusha Global Media Forum, Trend reports.

“As President of COP29, as I said, we have a special format for small island developing states, just because for them this threat is existential. We all know that their existence depends on the level of world ocean,” noted the President.