US President signs document granting Section 907 waiver to Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 15.​ The President of the United States, Donald Trump, executed a memorandum pertaining to the exemption of Section 907 of the Freedom Support Act, Trend reports.

The document was posted in the official journal of the US federal government, the Federal Register, which publishes rules, notices, and other acts adopted by federal agencies and the president.

The memorandum, in particular, notes that the decision to extend the waiver of Section 907 was made on the basis of the powers granted to the president by the Constitution and US laws, including Title II of the Foreign Operations Financing, Export Financing, and Related Programs Act for Fiscal Year 2002 (Act No. 107-115).

According to the document, the waiver of the section with respect to Azerbaijan:

is necessary to support US efforts to counter international terrorism;

is necessary to support the operational readiness of the US Armed Forces or coalition partners to counter international terrorism;

is important to Azerbaijan's border security;

will not undermine or hamper ongoing efforts to negotiate a peaceful settlement between Armenia and Azerbaijan or be used for offensive purposes against Armenia.

"Accordingly, I hereby extend the waiver of section 907 of the FREEDOM Support Act," the memorandum says.

On August 8, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of the United States Donald Trump, and Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint declaration on the meeting between the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia in Washington.

On the same day, Donald Trump announced the suspension of Section 907.

Besides, in Washington, as part of the meeting between President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of the US Donald Trump, and Prime Nikol Pashinyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan initialled the draft “Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Inter-State Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia” and signed a joint statement by the foreign ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia to the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (on the closure of the OSCE Minsk Process, the personal representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on the conflict discussed by the Minsk Conference, and the High-Level Planning Group).

