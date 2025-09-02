Azerbaijan, Brazil conduct fifth round of political consultations (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 2. On September 1, 2025, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Elnur Mammadov visited the Federative Republic of Brazil, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani MFA.

During the visit to Brazil, the fifth round of political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Federative Republic of Brazil took place.

The delegations were headed by Deputy Minister Elnur Mammadov on the Azerbaijani side and First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Maria Laura da Rocha on the Brazilian side.

The consultations included a broad exchange of views on the current state and prospects for the development of relations between the two countries in the political, economic, energy, transport, educational, tourism, cultural, and humanitarian spheres, as well as mutual support for the creation of a legal framework in these areas.

The Brazilian side expressed its congratulations on the historic agreements reached during the Washington summit on August 8 this year.

In turn, speaking about the Azerbaijani-Armenian peace agenda, the Deputy Minister, Mammadov, also drew attention to the fact that on September 1, the OSCE Ministerial Council closed the Minsk process and related OSCE structures.

During the visit, the Deputy Minister was received by Brazilian Vice President Geraldo Alckmin.

At the meeting, Alckmin recalled with satisfaction his visit to Azerbaijan in November last year as head of the Brazilian delegation participating in COP29 and his meeting with the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, noting the importance of developing friendly relations and cooperation between our countries.

In this context, Alckmin wished success to the political consultations, as well as to the first meeting of the Joint Working Group on Trade and Investment Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Federative Republic of Brazil, which was held in Brazil.

Expressing his agreement on multilateral cooperation between the two countries, especially in the COP trio format, Alckmin highly appreciated Azerbaijan's contribution to the global climate agenda.

At a meeting with Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira, the successful development of political dialogue between our countries and the growth in trade turnover were highlighted. It was noted that cooperation in a multilateral format is continuing successfully.

The signing ceremony for the Agreement on Cooperation in the Field of Education between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Federative Republic of Brazil took place during the meeting.

The agreement was signed on behalf of Azerbaijan by Rashad Novruz, Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Federative Republic of Brazil, and on behalf of the Federative Republic of Brazil by Mauro Vieira, Minister of Foreign Affairs.

During the visit, Deputy Minister Elnur Mammadov gave an interview to the Brazilian state news agency Empresa Brasil de Comunicaçao and the private television channel SBT.