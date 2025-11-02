Azerbaijani parliament speaker meets with President of Arab Parliament (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. As part of a working visit to the Arab Republic of Egypt, Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Sahiba Gafarova, met with the President of the Arab Parliament, Mohammed Al Yammahi, in Cairo, Trend reports.

At the meeting, Speaker Gafarova expressed satisfaction with the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Muslim countries, emphasizing that they are founded on shared religious, cultural, and spiritual values.

It was noted that interparliamentary interaction plays an important role in strengthening cooperation between the countries. In particular, the Milli Majlis maintains close ties with the Arab Parliament and the parliaments of its member countries.

Gratitude was expressed for the participation of parliamentary delegations from several Arab states in the International Parliamentary Conference dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, which was recently held in Baku.

The parties noted the importance of joint activities between the Milli Majlis and the Arab Parliament at the international level.