CBA Governor recalls first programming fee from small supermarket project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1.​ The International Collegiate Programming Contest (ICPC) is one of the oldest and most significant competitions in the field of information and communications technology (ICT), said Taleh Kazimov, Governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Trend reports.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 49th Annual World Finals of the International Collegiate Programming Contest (ICPC) in Baku, Kazimov noted that over 100 universities have gathered in Baku for the event.

“ICT is not only a space where new ideas are created but, more importantly, a field where the future of science and technology is shaped. This is very important for our region, as the younger generation gains immense potential by developing their skills, particularly in technology,” he said.

The governor underscored that domains including governance frameworks, epistemic paradigms, artificial intelligence architectures, and cybersecurity protocols are pivotal for the trajectory of human advancement.

“These issues are essential not only for the stability of our sector and economy, the expansion of the financial community, and the protection of the rights of its participants, but also hold personal significance for me. Hosting the ICPC in Azerbaijan is particularly meaningful because I earned my first professional fee in 1999 by developing software for a small warehouse and supermarket chain,” Kazimov added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel