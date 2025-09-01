Azerbaijan set to attract tech giants Google, Microsoft, and OpenAI for game-changing centers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. Research centers and facilities of companies such as Google, Microsoft, OpenAI, and others may be established in Azerbaijan in the future, Vice-Rector of ADA University Fariz Ismailzade told reporters on the sidelines of the opening ceremony of the world finals of the 49th International Collegiate Programming Contest (ICPC), held in Baku, Trend reports.

He said that 140 teams from 70 countries are participating in the ICPC finals, taking place today in Baku.

"These students are among the leading and most talented in the fields of IT and computer science, and in the future, they will become specialists — engineers and programmers at major companies. Hosting this contest in Azerbaijan will help strengthen the image and prestige of our country, as well as promote the development of IT technologies, computer sciences, and the computer industry in Azerbaijan.

In addition, it will have a significant impact on the training, development, and education of a new generation of programmers in Azerbaijan. Major companies - Google, Microsoft, OpenAI, and others - are closely following this contest. They recruit these students.

As a result, the ties of these companies with Azerbaijan are also being strengthened. In the future, these companies may establish centers and research bases in Azerbaijan. This will contribute to the development of the IT sector in our country," emphasized Ismayilzade.

