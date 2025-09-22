Azerbaijan hosts 3rd Baku Security Forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. The 3rd Baku Security Forum, organized by the State Security Service of Azerbaijan with the participation of heads and high-level representatives of special services from nearly 90 countries, has been held, Trend reports.

The forum focused on "Joint activities of security agencies in preventing humanitarian crises and global technological disasters during terrorist acts and armed conflicts."

After the opening of the event, a message from President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev was read to the participants, followed by a video presentation related to the conference topic.

In his opening speech, General-Colonel Ali Naghiyev, head of the State Security Service, expressed his pleasure in welcoming the forum participants once again to Baku, noting that the forum was initiated by President Ilham Aliyev and is held annually as a traditional event.

He emphasized that the forum, which brings together security agencies from various regions of the world around a roundtable and sees increasing participation each year, has become an important platform for discussing international security issues, exchanging information and views, and uniting efforts to address modern global security challenges.

He also conveyed his deep gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for his comprehensive support in organizing the forum.

Naghiyev highlighted the crucial role of special services in preventing terrorist attacks, armed conflicts, technological accidents, and ecological disasters, which pose threats to the international security system.

He stressed the necessity of a comprehensive approach and coordinated efforts by security institutions and relevant agencies during humanitarian crises arising from these negative phenomena.

The event continued with speeches from representatives of the special services of the respective countries.

The confidence was expressed that this Baku Security Forum will make significant contributions to mobilizing joint efforts to ensure international and regional security, as well as to advancing operational diplomacy, cooperation, and bilateral and multilateral collaboration among special services.

The event concluded with the adoption of the Baku Security Forum Declaration and Charter by the heads of the delegations.

