Romania and Azerbaijan chart course for media collaboration (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. During a visit to Romania, an Azerbaijani delegation engaged in discussions on media cooperation with a group of senators, led by Senator Cristian-Augustin Niculescu-Țăgârlaș, at the Romanian Parliament, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Media Development Agency.

The meeting was attended by the Executive Director of the Media Development Agency Ahmad Ismayilov, Chairman of the Audiovisual Council, Ismat Sattarov, Chairman of the Board of AZERTAG Vugar Aliyev, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Romania Gudsi Osmanov, and other members of the delegation.

The discussion focused on strengthening institutional dialogue between the two countries, exchanging experience in media and legal regulation of the sector, as well as addressing issues of information security and combating disinformation.

Ismayilov spoke about ongoing reforms in the media sphere, the legal basis for these initiatives, and efforts to study and apply international best practices.

He noted that significant measures are being implemented to integrate media resources into the digital information environment, apply innovative solutions, and establish legal and ethical frameworks for the use of artificial intelligence.

The official also emphasized the importance of strengthening bilateral cooperation in these areas.

Sattarov briefed on Azerbaijan’s audiovisual policy, media regulation experience, and recent reforms.

He highlighted significant steps taken to increase transparency in the media environment, develop digital broadcasting, and strengthen the independence of public broadcasting.

In the course of the meeting, the Romanian side presented its legislative experience in media and law, noting that Romania has developed a legislative framework in line with European Union requirements in audiovisual regulation, press freedom, prevention of disinformation, and management of the digital space.

Vugar Aliyev spoke about Azerbaijan’s international media cooperation projects and measures taken to ensure information security.

He pointed out that mutual collaboration with Romania in this area contributes to regional media stability and mutual trust.

Osmanov highlighted that the strategic partnership between the two countries is deepening not only in energy and transport but also in information and communication.

He announced that such meetings further strengthen the humanitarian and institutional foundations of Azerbaijan-Romania relations.

Meanwhile, Niculescu-Tăgârlaș referred to the recent official visit of Romania’s Parliament Speaker Mircea Abrudean to Azerbaijan and his meeting with the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

He described the meeting as a clear demonstration of the high-level development of strategic cooperation between the countries.

The meeting also included discussions on peace initiatives in the South Caucasus, the activities of the Azerbaijan-Romania inter-parliamentary friendship group, energy and media diplomacy, and increasing accountability in information and combating propaganda.

In conclusion, Niculescu-Tăgârlaș highly valued the outcomes of the meeting, noting that legal and media cooperation between Romania and Azerbaijan will make an important contribution to strengthening the strategic partnership between the European Union and the South Caucasus.

The parties agreed to implement joint initiatives in this area in the future.

