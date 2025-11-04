OTS becoming increasingly important platform for regional dialogue - deputy SecGen

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. The decisions taken at the 12th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Gabala confirmed the organization's becoming an increasingly important platform for regional political and strategic dialogue, Deputy Secretary General of OTS Omer Kocaman said at the 18th meeting of the OTS Council of Elders in Baku, Trend reports.

"While in its early years, the organization focused primarily on economic, educational, and cultural issues; it is now evolving into a strategic platform, also active in the political and security spheres," Kocaman explained.

According to him, the Gabala Declaration brought to light the Turkic countries' commitment to come together in a spirit of solidarity while adjusting to the new international security framework.

"The declaration also reflects an initiative to create a comprehensive security system for the Turkic states, encompassing the defense industry and the fight against terrorism, extremism, cyber threats, and transnational risks. The leaders also touched upon the issues of Afghanistan, Gaza, Syria, and Ukraine, emphasizing the importance of regional responsibility and the participation of the Turkic states in peacekeeping processes," Kocaman noted.

The Organization of Turkic States (OTS) is an intergovernmental entity that includes all but one of the internationally recognized Turkic sovereign nations. The primary objective is to foster extensive collaboration among the Turkic nations. The General Secretariat of OTS is situated in Istanbul, Türkiye.

