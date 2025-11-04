Growing your business is easier!

Every entrepreneur dreams of expanding their business, creating new opportunities, and increasing income. Yet, financial challenges often stand in the way. Understanding the daily needs of entrepreneurs, Yelo Bank now offers affordable micro business loans designed to make growth more accessible.

This product provides small and medium-sized businesses with flexible and reliable financial support. Entrepreneurs can access loan amounts ranging from 500 to 100,000 manats, with repayment terms from 6 to 48 months. In addition, a grace period of up to 12 months and competitive interest rates starting from just 10% per annum make it easier to manage financial obligations. Payments can also be tailored to match the natural cycle of the business.

