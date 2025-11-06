Azerbaijani MP Sevil Mikayilova proposes to prioritize AI and blue economy in state budget expenses

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. Member of Azerbaijani parliament, Vice-President of the International Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) from Azerbaijan Sevil Mikayilova has suggested to prioritize Artificial Intelligence and blue economy in state budget expenses in the future, Trend reports.

The MP put forward the proposal while addressing the discussions on the draft law “On the State Budget of Azerbaijan for 2026” during the joint meeting of several parliamentary committees.

Mikayilova pointed out in her speech that the draft state budget under discussion will serve as a highly reliable instrument for achieving the goals set by President Ilham Aliyev before the government to protect and strengthen the sustainable economy.

The MP expressed her support for the emphasis on capital expenditure efficiency highlighted in the finance minister’s speech, noting that this factor will play a crucial role in addressing challenges in the country’s regions and ensuring the effective implementation of the 2026 state budget.

She also touched upon a number of innovations used in international practice in the budget formation process.

“In particular, I would propose that, in the coming years, the state budget include dedicated sections on artificial intelligence and the blue economy,” the MP said. “The term ‘blue economy’ is already widely used in UN reports on the Millennium Development Goals. Its relevance is clear, as President Ilham Aliyev has repeatedly stressed that environmental challenges—such as the declining water level of the Caspian Sea—pose serious risks to our country. We are also facing similar issues in managing other water basins. Therefore, since the UN has already incorporated blue economy initiatives, it would be both timely and beneficial for Azerbaijan to give this area special attention in future budget planning.”

Sevil Mikayilova noted that the 2026 state budget is a well-thought-out and flexible document that meets modern challenges, adding that she will support the draft.