Slovenian FM discusses UN, EU, Western Balkans at Young Bled Strategic Forum (PHOTO)

Before the official start of the 2025 Bled Strategic Forum, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Tanja Fajon spoke with participants of the Young Bled Strategic Forum (Young BSF), which is being held for the 14th time this year, Trend reports.

They discussed values as a driving force in global politics. Fajon emphasized that in politics it is necessary to have firm positions and to believe in them.

A total of 49 young experts from 26 countries around the world, aged between 18 and 35, were interested in global topics such as the rigidity of the UN, the lack of unity in the EU, and the prospects of EU enlargement to the Western Balkans. The minister outlined discussions during bilateral meetings and various multilateral forum sessions, openly speaking about differing views with colleagues and often difficult negotiations. Despite this, she said that the most important thing is to believe in your principles and positions and to follow the goals set.

Fajon answered many questions, mainly about values in politics, Slovenia’s firm stances, and what motivates her and the ministry. “The main motivation comes from trusting what you do and at the same time believing that you can bring about change. Usually, not immediately or all at once, but step by step. Sometimes it is extremely difficult, especially when you go against the wind or public opinion,” she said.

She also spoke about Slovenia’s positions on Israel policy and the measures the country is taking, the Western Balkans and Serbia’s policies, NATO, the UN Security Council, and the EU’s Common Foreign and Security Policy.