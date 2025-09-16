Bulgaria, Albania reinforce defense ties amid new threats (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16.​ With an official ceremony featuring military honors, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Bulgaria, Atanas Zapryanov, was solemnly welcomed by his Albanian counterpart, Piro Vëngu, in front of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Albania, Trend reports.

The two-day working visit of Minister Atanas Zapryanov to Tirana is taking place in the context of a significant political event in Albania – this is the first official visit by a foreign state representative following the announcement of the new composition of the Albanian government, in which Minister Piro Vëngu begins his second term as Minister of Defense. This act emphasizes the strategic importance of relations between Bulgaria and Albania and their role in ensuring stability in the region.

During the talks, the two ministers highlighted the strategic significance of Pan-European Corridor No. 8, cooperation within NATO, the security of the Alliance’s eastern and southeastern flanks, as well as opportunities for joint initiatives in the defense industry. They also discussed the current regional situation, hybrid threats, and the need for enhanced resilience and collective defense.

As part of his visit to Albania, Minister Atanas Zapryanov delivered a lecture to cadets at the Academy of the Albanian Armed Forces. In his address, he presented the priorities of Bulgaria’s defense policy, emphasizing Bulgaria’s role as an active and reliable NATO ally, the need to adapt to new threats – including in cyberspace – as well as efforts to modernize and strengthen the country’s defense capacity. Minister Atanas Zapryanov underlined the importance of education and professional training for future officers in the context of the new security environment.

Later today, Minister Atanas Zapryanov will take part in the ceremonial opening of the new academic year at the “Hristo Botev” Sunday School in Tirana, which will for the first time operate under the auspices of the Embassy of the Republic of Bulgaria in Albania. The event will be held at the embassy premises in the presence of representatives of the Bulgarian community, students, teachers, and parents.

The opening symbolically coincides with September 15 – the first school day in Bulgaria – which adds additional value and national significance to this cultural and educational initiative. The Sunday school will serve not only as an educational institution but also as an important center for preserving the language, history, and national identity of the Bulgarian community in Albania.