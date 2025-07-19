Turkmenistan’s state-owned banks at forefront of POS-terminal expansion
The number of POS terminals in Turkmenistan has reached over 37,000, with the country’s largest state banks leading the expansion as of July 1, 2025.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy