Kazakhstan launches key infrastructure projects in Afghanistan to boost SCO connectivity

TIANJIN, China, September 1. Kazakhstan has launched the construction of several infrastructure and logistics projects in Afghanistan aimed at enhancing connectivity among the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), said President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during his speech at the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO member countries, Trend reports.

According to him, in early August, with the participation of the Secretary-General of the United Nations, the UN Regional Center for Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan was officially opened in Almaty.



“We advocate for SCO member states to collaboratively leverage the capabilities of this Center to synchronize initiatives and enhance regional synergy across all focal domains,” articulated President Tokayev.



Furthermore, he posited the continuation of strategic backing for Afghanistan.



“We urge the member states of the SCO to persist in delivering humanitarian and technical support to Afghanistan, facilitating the reconstruction of the nation and its seamless integration into regional and economic frameworks,” he elaborated.

