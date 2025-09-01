Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin climbs up in price

Iran’s new edition of the Bahar Azadi gold coin was sold for about $1,690, up slightly from the previous day, while older versions of the coin continue to trade at lower prices. One gram of 18-carat gold was priced around $155, reflecting ongoing fluctuations in the market following Iran’s adoption of a floating exchange rate system for foreign currencies.

