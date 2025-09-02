President of Turkmenistan calls on SCO to grind transport corridors and energy co-op

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 2. In his address at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit as an honorary guest, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov outlined key directions for deepening economic partnership with the member states of the organization, Trend reports.

The main priorities highlighted were transport, logistics, communications, energy, and industrial cooperation. He emphasized that Turkmenistan and the SCO countries can become key links in building global logistics arteries along the East-West and North-South routes.

“Purposeful coordination of efforts and capacities and the mobilization of political, diplomatic, and economic resources will mark a qualitatively new stage not only in the development of our cooperation. It can also create the conditions for shaping an integrated geo-economic space stretching from the Pacific Ocean to the Baltic,” the president stated.

He paid particular attention to Trans-Caspian and Caspian routes, which, in his words, are “a real opportunity to significantly enhance the efficiency and returns of our economic and industrial potential.” In this regard, Turkmenistan expressed readiness for practical dialogue on the use of the Turkmenbashi International Seaport in the interests of the SCO.

Furthermore, Turkmenistan articulated a strategic initiative to enhance collaborative synergies within the energy domain, demonstrating a proactive stance to augment the throughput of natural gas and electrical energy to member states of the SCO framework.

The country also put forward an initiative for the joint implementation of projects in the field of communications, including the expansion of fiber-optic lines running through Afghanistan to Pakistan. Turkmenistan called on the SCO to actively participate in these large-scale initiatives.

