Samruk-Kazyna, Chinese companies discuss energy and transport projects in Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 2. Chairman of the Management Board of Samruk-Kazyna Nurlan Zhakupov met with Zhang Binnan, President of China Communications Construction Company Ltd. (CCCC), and Wang Qizhou, Chairman of the Management Board of its subsidiary China International Water & Electric Corporation (CWE), to discuss cooperation in the energy and transportation sectors, Trend reports.

In particular, the parties discussed the construction of Kazakhstan’s first pumped-storage hydroelectric power plant and the “Bakhty-Ayagoz” railway line. Cooperation with CWE on water resource projects as part of the pumped-storage project with "Samruk-Energo" was also addressed.

China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) is a Chinese state-owned company, sitting pretty at 4th place among the big players in the engineering and construction services game. China International Water & Electric (CWE) is an international corporation specializing in water resources and energy.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel