Iran experiences contraction in passenger throughput across its aviation hubs

Passenger traffic at Iranian airports fell by 20% in the first four months of the current Iranian year (March 21–July 22, 2025) compared to the same period last year. According to the Iranian Airports Company, 10.6 million passengers were transported, down from 13.3 million. Mehrabad handled 3.8 million, Mashhad 2.73 million, and Shiraz 804,000 passengers.

