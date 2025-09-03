Kazakhstan’s livestock sector shows strong growth in 7M2025
Photo: Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan’s livestock farming, contributing about 40 percent to the country’s agricultural output, showed steady growth in early 2025, with production rising 3.4 percent to nearly 2 trillion tenge ($3.8 billion). Meat and milk production increased by 2 percent and 6.5 percent, respectively, alongside growth in livestock numbers.
