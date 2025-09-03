Foreign assets of Iranian banks and financial institutions surge in value

The foreign assets of Iranian banks and financial institutions rose by 138 percent by June 21, 2025, compared to the same period of last year. The value reached 104 quadrillion rials (about $180 billion), up from 58.5 quadrillion rials (nearly $101 billion).

