Iran sets forth investment plan to enhance petrochemical output
Iran plans to invest about $6 billion this year in six petrochemical projects that will add nearly 10 million tons of new production capacity. Officials say the country aims to lift overall output to more than 185 million tons within the next decade, even as current exports show mixed trends in value and volume.
