Azerbaijan tallies volume of loans to medium-sized businesses in 7M2025
Loans to medium-sized businesses in Azerbaijan reached just over 2 billion manat by the end of July, marking a noticeable increase from both the previous month and last year. The total business loan portfolio of Azerbaijani banks now exceeds 15 billion manat.
