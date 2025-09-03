Uzbekistan witnesses hefty uptick in dynamics of trade services in 1H2025

Photo: National Statistics Committee

Uzbekistan’s trade services reached 93 trillion soums ($7.38 billion) in the first seven months of 2025, accounting for 17.1 percent of total market services and marking an 11.7 percent increase year-on-year. Tashkent city, the Tashkent region, and Fergana emerged as the leading contributors to this growth.

