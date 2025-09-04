Iran’s Parvizkhan Customs secures second place in national transit

Parviz Khan customs in Iran’s Kermanshah Province handled 1.35 million tons of transit cargo worth $574 million in the first five months of the current Iranian year (March 21–August 22, 2025). During the same period, $294 million worth of goods were imported through the customs.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register