Azerbaijan's Baku Metro CJSC and ADB review cooperation prospects (PHOTO)

Economy Materials 3 September 2025 19:38 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: 24 / 5.000 "Baku Metropolitan" CJSC

Sadig Javadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 3.​ Rachel Thompson, Executive Director representing Azerbaijan on the Board of Directors of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), paid an official visit to the country, Trend reports via Baku Metro CJSC.

"As part of the visit, Thompson met with Vusal Aslanov, Chairman of the Baku Metro CJSC, which operates under AZCON Holding. During the meeting, the sides discussed prospects for cooperation between the two institutions.

Guests also toured the '28 May' and 'Nizami' metro stations to gain a closer look at the company’s operations," the statement noted.

