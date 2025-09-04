Azerbaijan earmarks funds to refit houses in liberated Khojavand district outskirts

The second phase of house renovations has begun in Khanoba and Taghaverd villages of Azerbaijan’s Khojavand district. A total of 56 houses covering nearly 9,400 square meters will be repaired. The projects are valued at 1.5 million manat ($898,000) for Khanoba and 1.9 million manat ($1.13 million) for Taghaverd.

