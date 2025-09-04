Azerbaijan earmarks funds to refit houses in liberated Khojavand district outskirts
The second phase of house renovations has begun in Khanoba and Taghaverd villages of Azerbaijan’s Khojavand district. A total of 56 houses covering nearly 9,400 square meters will be repaired. The projects are valued at 1.5 million manat ($898,000) for Khanoba and 1.9 million manat ($1.13 million) for Taghaverd.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy