Dutch trade mission targets Kazakhstan’s lithium and rare earth potential

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 15. Deputy Chairman of the Board of JSC NC KAZAKH INVEST, Madiyar Sultanbek held talks with a delegation from the Dutch Trade Mission on Critical Raw Materials, who visited Kazakhstan from September 14 through 19, 2025, Trend reports via KAZAKH INVEST.

The mission included leading Dutch companies and research organizations specializing in mining technologies, metallurgy, resource processing, recycling, and circular solutions, among them Royal IHC, Witteveen+Bos, WMC Energy, and Nijhuis Saur Industries.

The parties discussed prospects for cooperation in the mining and processing of lithium, cobalt, nickel, boron, and rare earth elements - resources vital for renewable energy development and battery production.

Madiyar Sultanbek stressed that Kazakhstan holds significant reserves of critical materials and is interested in attracting advanced technologies and investments for deep processing. He added that stronger ties with the Netherlands would enhance supply chain resilience, foster innovation, and create new opportunities for bilateral cooperation.

Dutch representatives highlighted Kazakhstan’s role as a strategic partner in ensuring Europe’s reliable access to raw materials and expressed readiness to collaborate on concrete projects.