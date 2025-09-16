Kazakhstan and U.S. strengthen ties with nuclear safety agreement

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 16. Kazakhstan and the United States have signed a Joint Statement on nuclear safety cooperation on the sidelines of the 69th session of the IAEA General Conference, Trend reports.

The document highlights the following:

The successful placement of highly enriched spent fuel from the IVG.1M research reactor into a specially designed Silo-type storage facility;

The storage of the spent nuclear fuel in the Silo until a joint solution for its final disposal is developed.

The parties’ intention to continue cooperation on minimizing the use of highly enriched uranium and strengthening the nuclear non-proliferation regime.

“Kazakhstan consistently fulfills its international obligations in the field of nuclear security. The signing of this statement confirms our commitment to the peaceful use of nuclear energy and the strengthening of the global non-proliferation regime,” noted the Chairman of the Atomic Energy Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Almassadam Satkaliyev.

Representatives of the NNSA emphasized that the US greatly values its cooperation with Kazakhstan and intends to continue joint projects aimed at enhancing nuclear security







