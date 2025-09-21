Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iran releases currency exchange rates for September 21

Economy Materials 21 September 2025 10:41 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of September 21, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 3 currencies went up, while 42 currencies dropped compared to September 20.

The official rate for $1 is 572,679 rials, while one euro is valued at 672,643 rials. On September 20, the euro was priced at 676,125 rials.

Currency

Rial on September 21

Rial on September 20

1 US dollar

USD

572,679

575,275

1 British pound

GBP

772,307

775,700

1 Swiss franc

CHF

720,035

723,688

1 Swedish króna

SEK

60,839

61,150

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

57,602

57,863

1 Danish krone

DKK

90,115

90,576

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,501

6,531

1 UAE Dirham

AED

155,937

156,644

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,874,162

1,883,744

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

203,514

202,833

100 Japanese yen

JPY

387,120

389,123

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

73,654

73,987

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,488,059

1,494,657

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

415,561

417,724

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

335,509

337,007

1 South African rand

ZAR

33,033

33,165

1 Turkish lira

TRY

13,834

13,904

1 Russian ruble

RUB

6,859

6,892

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

157,329

158,043

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

43,704

43,904

1 Syrian pound

SYP

44

44

1 Australian dollar

AUD

377,620

379,459

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

152,714

153,407

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,523,082

1,529,987

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

446,171

447,892

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

470,162

472,638

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

18,960

19,031

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

273

274

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

406,098

408,012

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

106,248

106,627

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

80,488

80,854

100 Thai baht

THB

1,798,096

1,807,095

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

136,192

136,796

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

410,914

411,631

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

807,728

811,389

1 euro

EUR

672,643

676,125

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

105,782

106,257

1 Georgian lari

GEL

209,929

210,786

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

34,610

34,563

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,490

8,388

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

169,045

169,949

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

336,869

338,397

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,003,543

1,007,595

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

61,086

61,400

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

163,741

164,513

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

3,471

3,504

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 845,087 rials and $1 costs 719,495 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 820,473 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 698,539 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 999,000 -1,02 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.17-1.2 million rials.

