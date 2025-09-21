Iran releases currency exchange rates for September 21

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of September 21, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 3 currencies went up, while 42 currencies dropped compared to September 20.

The official rate for $1 is 572,679 rials, while one euro is valued at 672,643 rials. On September 20, the euro was priced at 676,125 rials.

Currency Rial on September 21 Rial on September 20 1 US dollar USD 572,679 575,275 1 British pound GBP 772,307 775,700 1 Swiss franc CHF 720,035 723,688 1 Swedish króna SEK 60,839 61,150 1 Norwegian krone NOK 57,602 57,863 1 Danish krone DKK 90,115 90,576 1 Indian rupee INR 6,501 6,531 1 UAE Dirham AED 155,937 156,644 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,874,162 1,883,744 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 203,514 202,833 100 Japanese yen JPY 387,120 389,123 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 73,654 73,987 1 Omani rial OMR 1,488,059 1,494,657 1 Canadian dollar CAD 415,561 417,724 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 335,509 337,007 1 South African rand ZAR 33,033 33,165 1 Turkish lira TRY 13,834 13,904 1 Russian ruble RUB 6,859 6,892 1 Qatari riyal QAR 157,329 158,043 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 43,704 43,904 1 Syrian pound SYP 44 44 1 Australian dollar AUD 377,620 379,459 1 Saudi riyal SAR 152,714 153,407 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,523,082 1,529,987 1 Singapore dollar SGD 446,171 447,892 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 470,162 472,638 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 18,960 19,031 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 273 274 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 406,098 408,012 1 Libyan dinar LYD 106,248 106,627 1 Chinese yuan CNY 80,488 80,854 100 Thai baht THB 1,798,096 1,807,095 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 136,192 136,796 1,000 South Korean won KRW 410,914 411,631 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 807,728 811,389 1 euro EUR 672,643 676,125 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 105,782 106,257 1 Georgian lari GEL 209,929 210,786 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 34,610 34,563 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,490 8,388 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 169,045 169,949 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 336,869 338,397 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,003,543 1,007,595 1 Tajik somoni TJS 61,086 61,400 1 Turkmen manat TMT 163,741 164,513 Venezuelan bolívar VES 3,471 3,504

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 845,087 rials and $1 costs 719,495 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 820,473 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 698,539 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 999,000 -1,02 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.17-1.2 million rials.

