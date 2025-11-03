EBRD outlines new standards for supply chains and stakeholder engagement (Exclusive)

Photo: European Bank for Reconstruction and Development

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has strengthened its environmental and social standards with the updated Environmental and Social Policy (ESP), now in force since early 2025. The new framework introduces several innovations aimed at improving supply chain oversight, stakeholder engagement, and risk management across all EBRD-financed projects.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register